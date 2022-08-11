REET 2023 Syllabus Released: Check Dates, Exam Pattern & Other Key Details

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam: The syllabus for the teacher recruitment exam 2023 has been released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) today, August 11, announced the State Education Minister, Bulaki Das Kalla. According to the latest update, the teacher recruitment exam is set to take place in the month of January next year. A total of 46,500 posts will be filled through this recruitment process.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister wrote, "The detailed syllabus of the Teacher Direct Recruitment Competitive Examination has been released. The above-detailed syllabus has been uploaded to the departmental website."

अध्यापक सीधी भर्ती प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का विस्तृत सिलेबस जारी कर दिया गया है।

विभागीय वेबसाइट पर उक्त विस्तृत सिलेबस को अपलोड कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/ezTFy21RbU — Dr. Bulaki Das Kalla (@DrBDKallaINC) August 10, 2022

Every year, the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan conducts the REET Examination for the selection of eligible teachers who can teach in Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8 in state government-affiliated schools. The REET 2022 Exam concluded on July 23 and July 24 in two shifts. Over 16 lakh candidates took part in the examination. The question booklet for all the examinations was released by the authorities on the official website. Meanwhile, it is also expected that the REET Answer Key 2022 will be released sometime soon. Once released, the answer key will be available on the official site.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment Exam: Here's how to download REET 2023 Exam Syllabus

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of REET

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "REET 2023 Syllabus"

Step 3: A new window would open on the screen

Step 4: The REET 2023 Recruitment Examination Syllabus will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save, and take a printout of the examination.

About exam

REET 2023 Exam will be 300 marks.

A total of 150 multiple-choice questions will be on the question paper.

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours and 30 minutes.

There will also be negative markings.

For each incorrect answer, one-third of the marks will be deducted.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative