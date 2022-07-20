REET Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The REET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education today, July 20, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 can download the admit card by visiting the official site of RBSE REET - reetbser2022.in. The entrance examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 23 and 24, which will be held in 2 different shifts—the first from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm. In order to appear in the examination, candidates are required to download the REET Admit Card 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the REET 2022 Hall Ticket.

Rajasthan REET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download BSER REET Admit Card

Step 1: To download the REET Admit Card 2022,

Step 2: Visit the official site of REET at reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the link that says, "REET Admit Card 2022" on the home page.

Step 3: Now, candidates are required to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admission card will be automatically displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Here's direct link to download BSER REET 2022 Admit Card - CLICK HERE

About REET

Candidates who pass the Level-1 national exam will be eligible to teach students in grades 1–5, while those who pass the Level-2 national exam will be eligible to teach students in grades 6–8. Candidates who have applied for both levels will have to qualify for both levels in both exams at the given timings. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

