REET Answer Key 2023 Released: Check Steps To Download, Objection Window Details Here

The provisional answer keys of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) have been released by the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB). The candidates who appeared for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts can now check and download the answer key from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The REET 2022 exam was conducted from February 25 to March 1. The candidates can now check and download the answer key for both Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher posts. According to the official website, the candidates are now also allowed to raise objections against the answers, if any.

The timeline for the same is March 20 to 23. A charge of Rs 100 will be applicable for every objection raised. Candidates must also upload the necessary documents to provide evidence related to the objection. The board will release the final answer key in the coming time after a team of subject experts go through the objections raised by the candidates against questions in the provisional answer key.

RSMSSB REET answer key 2023: Steps to download

The candidates who have appeared for the REET 2023 exam conducted in February and March 2023, can follow the simple steps mentioned below to check and download the answer key.

Candidates must visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the displayed homepage, click on the news and notification tab. Click on the link to the primary answer key. (Select subject accordingly) The answer key will appear on the screen. Check and download the same. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

According to the official notice released earlier by the board, the recruitment drive is being conducted to hire candidates for 48,000 vacancies. The vacancy includes 21,000 Primary and 27,000 Upper Primary posts. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the board.