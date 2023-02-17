REET Mains Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Today, Exam On Feb 25; Check Guidelines Here

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is scheduled to release the admit cards for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2023 on February 17. Once released, candidates will be able to download their REET Mains admit card 2023 online from the official website- https://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in/ or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB will conduct REET 2023 from February 25.

As per the schedule, the REET Primary school teacher recruitment examination is scheduled to be held on February 25, 2023. The exam will be held in a single shift. REET upper school teacher recruitment exam will be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1, 2023, in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The entry gate of the exam venue will be closed one hour before the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to report on time. Read exam guidelines here.

REET 2023

The Recruitment drive aims to fill 48,000 vacancies of primary and upper primary school teachers in Rajasthan. The application process had begun on December 21 and ended on January 19, 2023. As per reports, around eight lakh candidates have qualified to appear for the main exam. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates.

RSMSSB has asked the aspirants not to believe in any rumours or fake notices. They should only rely on news published on the official website of the board.

REET stands for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers. It is a state-level eligibility test conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) for the recruitment of teachers in various government and private schools in Rajasthan. The exam is conducted in two parts - Level 1 and Level 2. Level 1 is for candidates who wish to become primary school teachers (Classes 1 to 5), while Level 2 is for candidates who wish to become upper primary school teachers (Classes 6 to 8). The REET exam is conducted in both Hindi and English.

REET Exam pattern

The REET exam consists of two papers - Paper 1 for Level 1 teaching and Paper 2 for Level 2 teaching. Each paper consists of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and candidates are given 2.5 hours to complete the exam. The questions are based on subjects such as Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, or Punjabi), Language II (Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu, Sindhi, or Punjabi), Mathematics, and Environmental Studies. Candidates who clear the REET exam are eligible to apply for teaching positions in government and private schools in Rajasthan.