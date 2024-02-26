Advertisement

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has released a notification on February 26, 2024, inviting applications for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) and Constable positions. There are a total of 4660 vacancies. The online application will begin on April1 5 and end on May 14, 2024. The short notification was published in newspaper. Aspiring candidates can apply for these coveted roles by visiting the official website of the Railway Protection Force at https://rpf.indianrailways.gov.in/.

Key Details of RPF Constable Recruitment 2024:

Post Name: Sub Inspector (SI) & Constable

Sub Inspector (SI) & Constable Organization: Railway Protection Force

Railway Protection Force Vacancies: Constable - 4208, SI - 452, Total - 4660

Constable - 4208, SI - 452, Total - 4660 Selection Process: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) Application Form Period: April 15 to May 14, 2024

April 15 to May 14, 2024 Official Website: rpf.indianrailways.gov.in/

Vacancy Details: The official announcement discloses a total of 4208 vacancies for Constable and 452 for Sub Inspector positions. Applicants will have the opportunity to check reservation details once the notification is officially released.

Advertisement

RPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: SI: Bachelor’s degree from a UGC-recognized University. Constable: Matriculation exam pass.

Age Limit: SI: Minimum 20 years and maximum 25 years. Constable: Age should be below 18 and above 25 years. Upper age relaxation for OBC, SC/ST, and OBC for 10 years, respectively.



Application Fee: To apply online, candidates will need to pay an application fee of ₹500 through debit card, credit card, NET banking, or UPI. SC, ST, and EBC candidates, along with females, will only be required to pay ₹250.

Selection Process: The selection process for Constable and Sub Inspector positions includes three stages: Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), and Physical Measurement Test (PMT).

Advertisement

Computer-Based Test (CBT) Pattern:

Subjects: General Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence & Reasoning.

Total Questions: 120

Maximum Marks: 120

Duration: 90 minutes

Type: Multiple Choice Questions

Negative Marking: ⅓ mark deducted for each incorrect answer.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):

Parameters include running, long jump, and high jump for both Constable and SI positions.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT):

Involves height and chest measurements for male candidates.

How to Apply Online for RPF Recruitment 2024:

Candidates interested in applying for SI or Constable positions under RPF can follow these steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official RPF website: rpf.indianrailways.gov.in/. Find the option 'Apply Online – Recruitment of Constable/SI 2024' and click on it. Enter basic and educational qualification details, upload photographs, signatures, and required documents. Pay the application fee of ₹500 or ₹250 using the provided payment method. Submit the application form.