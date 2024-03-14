×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

RPSC Assistant Prosecution Officer Recruitment 2024: Application begins today for 181 vacancies

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will today begin the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Prosecution Officer posts.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Jobs Recruitment Vacancies
Recruitment | Image:Pexels
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will today begin the registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Prosecution Officer posts. The application process for these coveted positions will commence on March 14 and continue until April 12. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Under the RPSC Recruitment 2024 drive, a total of 181 vacancies are available for the position of Assistant Prosecution Officer.

Candidates interested in applying for these positions should meet certain eligibility criteria. The age of the candidates should be between 21 and 40 years as of January 1, 2025.

In terms of the application fee, candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved categories are required to pay ₹400, while candidates from the General/Unreserved category must pay an examination fee of ₹600.

The examination scheme for the RPSC Recruitment 2024 will include an objective type preliminary examination and a written Main Examination.

Educational qualification plays a crucial role in eligibility. Candidates should possess a Law (Professional) degree or an integrated law course. Additionally, proficiency in Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan are also required.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the official RPSC website for detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, application process, and other relevant instructions. This recruitment drive presents a valuable opportunity for individuals seeking to embark on a career as an Assistant Prosecution Officer in Rajasthan.

Click here for official notification.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

