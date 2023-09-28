RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 Out For Prelims Exam Schedule On October 1; Here's Link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023 today, September 28, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2023 can download their hall ticket from the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS prelims examination will be held on October 1, 2023. The RPSC RAS prelims examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

How to download RPSC RAS Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website of SSO Rajasthan at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Log in using your SSO ID and password

Your RPSC RAS prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

Take its printout.

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a preliminary test followed by a main exam and interview. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment test. The prelims exam will have questions from General Knowledge and General Science. There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of exam will be three hours. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 905 vacancies for various services under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services.