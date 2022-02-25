RPSC RAS Mains 2021 Revised Dates Announced, Check Details Here

RPSC RAS Mains 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on February 24 announced the fresh dates for the RPSC RAS Mains exam 2021. The notification released by RPSC reads that the RPSC RAS Mains exam will now be conducted on March 20 and 21, 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can go to the official website for more information. RPSC RAS mains 2021 date can be checked at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

To be noted that it is revised date as the exam was postponed. Earlier, the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 paper was supposed to be held on February 25 and 26, 2022. The dates were revised due to an order pronounced by the Rajasthan High Court with regards to the RAS Pre result. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 posts will be filled. Out of those, 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services.

RPSC RAS Mains 2021: Check important dates here

RAS Mains 2021 will be conducted on March 20 and 21, 2022

Admit card release date has not been announced yet

Candidates should know that it is mandatory to carry admit card to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates should know that hard copies of admit card will not be issued to candidates. Therefore, it is mandatory to download it and take its printout.

To be noted that only those candiadtes who have cleared the prelims exam will be eligible to take the Mains exam. RPSC RAS Mains Exam will be of 200 marks and 3 hours comprising the questions from General Studies –I, General Studies-II, General Studies-III, General Hindi, and General English. The level of the question paper will be of Sr. Secondary Level/10th Class. The written examination will be descriptive /analytical type.

How to download RPSC RAS Mains admit card 2021-22?