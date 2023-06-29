RPSC RAS Notification 2023: Application For 905 Vacancies Begins On July 1

Quick links:
RPSC RAS Recruitment Notification 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 905 vacancies for various services under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services. The online application process for RPSC RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) Recruitment will begin on July 1, 2023. The last date to apply for the posts is July 31 Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Out of the total 905 vacancies, 424 vacancies are in state services and 481 are in subordinate services. Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for the posts. Read on for more details.
Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a preliminary test followed by a main exam and interview. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment test. The prelims exam will have questions from General Knowledge and General Science. There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of exam will be three hours.
