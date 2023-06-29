Last Updated:

RPSC RAS Notification 2023: Application For 905 Vacancies Begins On July 1

Nandini Verma
RPSC RAS Notification 2023

RPSC RAS Recruitment Notification 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released an official notification for recruitment against 905 vacancies for various services under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services. The online application process for RPSC RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) Recruitment will begin on July 1, 2023. The last date to apply for the posts is July 31 Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. 

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023

Out of the total 905 vacancies, 424 vacancies are in state services and 481 are in subordinate services. Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for the posts. Read on for more details. 

Click here for RPSC RAS Notification 2023

RPSC RAS 2023 Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - July 1
  • Last Date of Application - July 31

RPSC RAS 2023 Vacancy Details

  • State Service - 424
  • Subordinate Service - 481

RPSC RAS State Services 

  • Rajasthan Administrative Service- 76
  • Rajasthan Police Service - 77
  • Rajasthan Accounts Service - 32
  • Rajasthan State Insurance Service - 03
  • Rajasthan Industrial Service - 04
  • Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service - 38
  • Rajasthan Cooperative Service - 33
  • Rajasthan Prison Service - 09
  • Rajasthan Planning Service - 07
  • Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics Service - 06
  • Rajasthan Tourism Service- 04
  • Rajasthan Transport Service- 07
  • Rajasthan Integrated Child Development Service - 08
  • Rajasthan Devasthan Service- 00
  • Rajasthan Rural Development Service- 21
  • Rajasthan Women Development Service- 0
  • Rajasthan Labor Welfare Service- 01
  • Rajasthan State Agriculture Service (Marketing Officer)- 37

RPSC Subordinate services

  • Rajasthan Excise Service- 32
  • Rajasthan Commercial Service - 0
  • Rajasthan Food & Civil Logistics- 106 +20
  • Rajasthan Cooperative Subordinate Service - 148
  • Rajasthan Women and Child Development - 36
  • Rajasthan Social Justice- 02+17
  • Rajasthan Labor Welfare- 70
  • Rajasthan Agriculture Service- 68

RPSC RAS Age limit:

  • For Gazetted Posts - 21 to 40 Years
  • For Non-Gazetted Posts - 25 to 45 Years

RPSC RAS 2023 Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a preliminary test followed by a main exam and interview. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment test. The prelims exam will have questions from General Knowledge and General Science. There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of exam will be three hours. 

