Last Updated:

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key, Question Paper Out; Challenge Before October 4

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS prelims answer key and question paper. Candidates can raise objections till October 4.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
RPSC RAS prelims answer key

Image: Unsplash


Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS prelims answer key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2023 held on October 1 can download the answer key and question paper on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS prelims examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. 

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from October 2 to 4 till 12 am (midnight). They will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question. 

Direct link to download RPSC RAS Prelims answer key 2023

Click here for master question paper

Click here for official notice

How to download RPSC RAS prelims answer key 2023

  • Visit the official website at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/
  • Click on the RPSC RAS prelims answer key 
  • A PDF file will open 
  • Check and download. 

 

READ | UGC NET December 2023 notification, registration link, key dates, full details here
READ | AIBE XVIII: Bar Council of India extends registration deadline till October 9, here's link
READ | RPSC RAS Notification 2023: Application for 905 vacancies begins on July 1
READ | RPSC RAS prelims exam 2023 date announced, exam to be held on October 1
READ | RPSC RAS admit card 2023 out for prelims exam schedule on October 1; Here's link

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT