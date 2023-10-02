RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key, Question Paper Out; Challenge Before October 4

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS prelims answer key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Prelims Examination 2023 held on October 1 can download the answer key and question paper on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC RAS prelims examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm.

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key from October 2 to 4 till 12 am (midnight). They will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question.

Click here for master question paper

Click here for official notice

How to download RPSC RAS prelims answer key 2023