RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 Date Announced, Exam To Be Held On October 1

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the date for conducting the Rajasthan Administrative Service Examination (RAS) prelims examination 2023, today, August 8. As per the official notice, the RPSC RAS prelims examination will be conducted on Sunday, October 1. The official notice has been uploaded on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click here to read the official notice.

RPSC RAS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

RPSC through this recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 905 vacancies for various services under Rajasthan State Services and Rajasthan Subordinate Services. Out of the total 905 vacancies, 424 vacancies are in state services and 481 are in subordinate services. Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for the posts. The online application process for RPSC RAS (Rajasthan Administrative Services) Recruitment began on July 1, 2023. The last date to apply for the posts was July 31.

Selection Process

Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a preliminary test followed by a main exam and interview. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to know the exam pattern and syllabus of the recruitment test. The prelims exam will have questions from General Knowledge and General Science. There will be a total of 150 questions carrying 200 marks. The duration of exam will be three hours.