RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 200 FSO Posts; Check Steps To Apply

RPSC Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is recruiting candidates to apply for Food Safety Officer (FSO) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from November 1 onwards. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the posts is November 30, 2022. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for 200 FSO posts.

Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 posts will be filled in the department.

Eligible Criteria

Age limit:

Candidates aged between 18 to 40 years as of January 1, 2023 are eligible to apply

Educational Qualification

A degree in Food Technology or Dairy Technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or a Masters Degree in Chemistry or a Degree in Medicine from a recognised university or any other equivalent/recognised qualification notified by the Central Government.

Candidates must have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan culture.

Application Fees

Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC (creamy layer) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 350. Applicants from EWS/BC/EBC (non-creamy layer) will have to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable to candidates from the reserved category.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for this recruitment drive, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload all of the required details.

Step 5: Last but not least, pay your application fees.

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

