RPSC Recruitment: Application Process For Protection Officer Posts Begins

RPSC Recruitment 2022: The recruitment procedure for Protection Officers posts held by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC, has been started today, July 11, 2022. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The application process started today, July 11, and will continue till August 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 4 posts for Protection Officer will be filled in the organization. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the written examination and only those who pass the exam will be called for the interview.

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 40 years as of January 1 are eligible to apply.

Education qualification

As per the official notice, applicants must have an LLB or Master's Degree in social work from any recognized university/institute and a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply, candidates, need to visit the official website orpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the appeared homepage, click the apply online link

Step 3: A new webpage would open automatically on the screen.

Step 4: Register yourself by submitting the requested details and generating your login credentials.

Step 5: Login details would be sent to the registered contact credentials.

Step 6: Visit the RPSC recruitment website and apply for the position.

Step 7: Fill out the application form and upload all the scanned documents.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Step 9: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the form for future purposes.

Direct Link

More Details

During the submission of the application form, candidates will be required to submit a set of details and documents such as name, date of birth, father's name, educational certificates, ID proof, and other details as mentioned on the official notification. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative