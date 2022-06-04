RPSC Recruitment: Registration For Over 6000 School Lecturer Posts Ends Today

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the application process for school lecturer posts today, June 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The syllabus of the written test for these posts was released by the RPSC earlier. There will be two papers. Paper-I will be of 150 marks and Paper-II will be 300 marks.

Through this recruitment process, more than 6000 vacancies for school lecturers will be filled in the organization. To register, candidates would need to fill in the application form, upload all the required details, and also pay the application fees. According to the official notice, the application fee for the general applicants is Rs 350, and for OBC/MBC/EWS candidates, it is Rs 250, and for candidates belonging to the SC/ST/BPL category, the application fee is Rs 150.

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022 | Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 years to 40 years are eligible to apply.

There is some age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category.

RPSC Recruitment: Vacancy Details

Biology: 162

Commerce: 130

Music: 12

Drawing: 70

Agriculture: 280

Geography: 793

History: 807

Hindi: 1462

Political Science: 1196

English: 342

Sanskrit: 194

Chemistry; 122

Home Science: 22

Physics: 82

Maths: 68

Economics: 62

Sociology: 13

Public Administration: 9

Punjabi: 15

Urdu: 40

Coach (Wrestling): 1

Coach (Kho-Kho): 1

Coach (Hockey): 1

Coach (Gymnastics): 1

Coach (Footbal): 3

Physical Education: 112

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment | Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the apply link for SCHOOL LECTURER (SCHOOL EDUCATION) EXAM 2022.

Step 3: Register on the portal and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill out the form, upload all the required documents.

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the application.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative