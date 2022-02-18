RPSC Releases RAS, RTS Mains Admit Card 2021, Here's Direct Link To Check

RPSC RAS RTS Mains exam: Rajasthan Public Service Commission on February 17 has released RPSC RAS/RTS admit card. The hall tickets which have been released is for the Mains exam 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered to appear for the exam can download the hall tickets now. It can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to appear for the Mains exam. The next or final round of recruitment will be interview round. Important dates and the direct link to download hall tickets can be checked here. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 988 posts will be filled. Out of those, 363 posts are for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are for Subordinate Services. For more details, candidates can go to the official website of RPSC.

Rajasthan RPSC Recruitment: Check important dates

The prelims exam result was declared on November 20, 2022.

Admit cards have been released on February 17, 2022

The main examination will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2022.

The Mains exam will be conducted in two shifts. First shift will begin from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will begin from 2 pm and will continue till 5 pm.

RPSC RAS/RTS Mains hall ticket 2021: Stey by step guide to download

Eligible candidates should go to the official website of RPSC on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on RPSC RAS/RTS mains admit card link

Candidates will have to enter the login details and click on submit.

Post submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should check the admit card and download the page

Candidates are advised to take its printout so as to carry the same to exam hall

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets for Mains exam 2021