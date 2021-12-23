Last Updated:

RPSC Releases Recruitment Calendar 2022, Check Highlights Here

RPSC has released the recruitment calendar 2022. Interested candidates can check the schedule highlights in this article. The calendar PDF can be checked here.

RPSC

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission on December 21 released the annual recruitment exam calendar. In the RPSC Calendar 2022, the Commission has given a tentative timeline of the exams which are scheduled to be conducted in 2022. The schedule has details about over 10 RPSC exams. 

RPSC Mains exam

 As per the RPSC calendar, the RAS 2021 main exam will be conducted on February 25 and February 26, 2021. Through this exam, a total of 988 posts will be filled. Out of those posts, 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts are there in Subordinate Services.

PSC RAS prelims exam was conducted on October 27 and October 28, 2021. Candidates were able to check the results on November 19, 2021. Among other exams which have been scheduled by the RPSC are: Chemist exam in May, Assistant Statistical Officer exam and Assistant Director exam in July second week. The exam for the selection of assistant teachers will be held in the fourth and fifth week of March and in the first week of April. 

For other posts and exams, RPSC has issued the tentative month in which the exam will be held. The exact date and schedule will be released separately. The recruitment notifications for certain exams are yet to be released. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for all updates.

Check RPSC exam dates here

  1. Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP) will be conducted on February 25 and 26, 2022
  2. Assistant Professor Scrutiny Examination, 2021(Broad Specialty and Super Specialty) will be conducted in March Fourth & Fifth Week and April First Week
  3. Assistant Agriculture Officer Scrutiny Examination, 2021 (TSP & Non TSP) will be conducted in May First Week
  4. Chemist Scrutiny Examination, 2021 will be conducted in May Last Week
  5. Assistant Director Scrutiny Examination, 2021, Senior Scientific Officer Scrutiny Examination will be conducted in June Second Week
  6. Assistant Statistical Officer Competitive Exam in July Second Week
  7. Junior Geophysicist, Junior Ground Hydrologist, Technical Assistant – Chemical, Technical Assistant – Ground Hydrology, Agriculture Officer, Agricultural Research Officer, Assistant Agricultural Research Officer exam in August
  8. Archivist, Assistant Archivist, Research Fellow, Chemist exam in September
  9. Assistant Electrical Inspector exam in October
  10. Assistant Prosecution Officer exam in November
  11. Librarian exam in December
