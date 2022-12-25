RPSC Reschedules Teachers’ Recruitment Exam After Paper Leak, To Be Reconducted On Jan 29

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has now announced that the senior teacher competitive examination will be held on January 29, 2023.

This comes after the General Knowledge test for the recruitment of Class 2 teachers in government schools, conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), was cancelled on Saturday, December 24, after the test paper, was allegedly leaked in Udaipur just hours before the commencement of the exam. The police arrested 46 persons, including 37 candidates, in connection with the incident.

"The examination of General Knowledge question paper of Group-C' Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) Competitive Examination, 2022 organized by the Commission on 24.12.2022 has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The above-postponed examination has now been decided to be held on 29.01.2023. The detailed schedule of the examination will be issued in due course,” the notice read.

Notably, the paper leak gang had allegedly taken Rs 10 lakh from each candidate for illegally providing them with the questionnaire for the teachers' recruitment test conducted by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), police said, adding the arrested included the alleged mastermind of the scam and 37 students.

'Accused may be booked under NSA Act': Police

Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said that the records of those who facilitate cheating would be scrutinised and police will take strict action against copying gangs under the National Security Act (Rasuka) against criminal elements.

Mishra in a statement also said that an amendment allowing police to seize the property of criminals involved in cheating gangs has been suggested in the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act 2018 (PASA).

According to the PASA, a person can be detained for a period of up to one year without any public disclosure. He said that the state Police officials are ready to conduct recruitment exams in a clean and fair manner.

#BREAKING | Rajasthan paper leak row explodes: Amid furore, Rajasthan police issues big statement.

"Strict legal action will be taken against all those who will be found involved in paper leak cases. It is being mulled to take action against them under NSA Act also. A recommendation is being made to state govt to amend the PASA law to confiscate their property," Rajasthan DGP said.

Rajasthan DGP Mishra said that police will soon write a letter to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission to debar candidates who tried to cheat in the exam.