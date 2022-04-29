RPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration For 6000 Posts To Begin On May 5

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) through a notification has announced that it will be selecting candidates to fill 6000 vacancies. The applications will be invited for the post of Lecturer School Education under 1st Grade in the disciplines of English, Commerce, Music, Drawing, Agriculture, Geography, History, Political Science, Biology, Chemistry, Home Science, Physics, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Coach, Physical Education, Maths, Sanskrit, and Urdu. RPSC School teacher registration has not started yet, it will begin on May 5, 2022. Once the link is activated, interested candidates after checking the eligibility will have to apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in a relevant subject along with a Diploma in Education. Salary, age limit, and other details can be checked here. The list of important dates has also been attached.

RPSC school 1st grade teacher recruitment: Check important dates here

RPSC School Lecturer online application will begin on May 5, 2022

Deadline to fill RPSC School Lecturer online application is June 4, 2022

RPSC School Lecturer exam date has not been announced yet

RPSC School Lecturer 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Biology- 162 posts

Commerce 130 posts

Music 12 posts

Drawing 70 posts

Agriculture 280 posts

Geography 793 posts

History 807 posts

Hindi 1462 posts

Political Science 1196 posts

English 342 posts

Sanskrit 194 posts

Chemistry 122 posts

Home Science 22 posts

Physics 82 posts

Maths 68 posts

Economics 62 posts

Sociology 13 posts

Public Administration 09 posts

Punjabi 15 posts

Urdu 40 posts

Coach Wrestling 01 posts

Coach Kho Kho 01 posts

Coach Hockey 01 posts

Coach Gymnastic 01 posts

Coach Football 03 posts

Physical Education 112 posts

RPSC teacher recruitment: Check vacancy requirements here

The education qualification required for the above-mentioned posts are different for each post. However for most the posts, the qualification required is Masters but for coach and PET the minimum required eligibility is graduation.

Upper age limit to apply for RPSC School Lecturer is 40 years

RPSC School Lecturer Exam Pattern 2022: Exam will be conducted for two papers. Paper I shall be of 150 marks and Paper II shall be of 300 marks

Application Fee for general candidates is Rs 350. For OBC/ MBC/ EWS, application fee will be Rs. 250 and SC/ ST/ BPL of Raj will have to pay Rs 150 while applying.

Here is how to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022