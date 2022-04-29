RPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Registration For 6000 Posts To Begin On May 5

RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) through a notification has announced that it will be selecting candidates to fill 6000 vacancies. The applications will be invited for the post of Lecturer School Education under 1st Grade in the disciplines of English, Commerce, Music, Drawing, Agriculture, Geography, History, Political Science, Biology, Chemistry, Home Science, Physics, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Coach, Physical Education, Maths, Sanskrit, and Urdu. RPSC School teacher registration has not started yet, it will begin on May 5, 2022. Once the link is activated, interested candidates after checking the eligibility will have to apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The minimum required eligibility to apply is that candidates should have a Post Graduate Degree in a relevant subject along with a Diploma in Education. Salary, age limit, and other details can be checked here. The list of important dates has also been attached.
RPSC school 1st grade teacher recruitment: Check important dates here
- RPSC School Lecturer online application will begin on May 5, 2022
- Deadline to fill RPSC School Lecturer online application is June 4, 2022
- RPSC School Lecturer exam date has not been announced yet
RPSC School Lecturer 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here
- Biology- 162 posts
- Commerce 130 posts
- Music 12 posts
- Drawing 70 posts
- Agriculture 280 posts
- Geography 793 posts
- History 807 posts
- Hindi 1462 posts
- Political Science 1196 posts
- English 342 posts
- Sanskrit 194 posts
- Chemistry 122 posts
- Home Science 22 posts
- Physics 82 posts
- Maths 68 posts
- Economics 62 posts
- Sociology 13 posts
- Public Administration 09 posts
- Punjabi 15 posts
- Urdu 40 posts
- Coach Wrestling 01 posts
- Coach Kho Kho 01 posts
- Coach Hockey 01 posts
- Coach Gymnastic 01 posts
- Coach Football 03 posts
- Physical Education 112 posts
RPSC teacher recruitment: Check vacancy requirements here
- The education qualification required for the above-mentioned posts are different for each post. However for most the posts, the qualification required is Masters but for coach and PET the minimum required eligibility is graduation.
- Upper age limit to apply for RPSC School Lecturer is 40 years
- RPSC School Lecturer Exam Pattern 2022: Exam will be conducted for two papers. Paper I shall be of 150 marks and Paper II shall be of 300 marks
- Application Fee for general candidates is Rs 350. For OBC/ MBC/ EWS, application fee will be Rs. 250 and SC/ ST/ BPL of Raj will have to pay Rs 150 while applying.
Here is how to apply for RPSC Recruitment 2022
- Visit the official website of RPSC rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- In the next step, click on 'Apply Online' and then click on 'One Time Registration (OTR)'
- Post-registration, candidates will have to add the details and fill the form
- Pay the application fee before submitting the form
- Take a printout of the application for future use