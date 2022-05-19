RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment: Vacancy For 470 Posts, Check How To Apply & More

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is recruiting candidates to apply for senior teacher posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the registration process will start on May 23 and will end on June 21, 2022.

Through this recruitment drive, as many as 417 posts will be filled in the organization. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the RPSC senior teacher recruitment. Check key details below.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment | Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria by visiting the official website.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment 2022 | Selection Process

The selection process will be based on the performance of the candidates in both Papers I and Paper II. Paper, I will carry a maximum of 200 marks, and the duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Paper-II will carry a maximum of 300 marks and the duration of the examination will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

Application Fees

The application fee for general/other state candidates is Rs 350.

For the OBC, BC/EWS categories the application process is Rs 250.

For SC/ST candidates the application fee is Rs 150.

The application fees should be paid online through net banking, credit card, or debit card.

RPSC Teacher Recruitment: Here's how to apply for Rajasthan teacher recruitment

Step 1: To apply candidates must first visit the official website of RPSC - rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage click on the appropriate link

Step 3: Then, complete the registration process and fill out the application form

Step 4: Candidates are required to submit the application fees to complete the application process

Step 5: Then, click on the submit button

Step 6: It is advised that candidates take a printout of the document for future needs.

Image: Unsplash/ Representative