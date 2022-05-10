RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022: Deadline To Apply For 9760 Post Ends Today, Check Details

RPSC teacher recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Public Service Commission is scheduled to deactivate the application link for senior teachers vacancies on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the commission will be filling a total of 9760 vacancies. The application link was activated on April 11 and deadline to apply ends on May 10, 2022.

Interested candidates should make sure to apply online through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications submitted post deadline will not be considered by the commission. Interested candidates can check vacancy details like no. of posts, application fee, important dates, and age limit here. The step-by-step guide to apply has also been attached.

Rajasthan Teacher Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details here

A total of 9,760 vacancies will be filled

1,668 posts are for English

1,298 posts are for Hindi

1,613 posts are for Maths

1,800 posts are for Sanskrit

1,565 posts for Science

For social science, there are 1,640 posts

70 posts are for Punjab

106 posts are for Urdu

Application fee: From General/ EWS/ BC/ OBC students, application fee to be charged is Rs. 350. OBC, BC applicants from Rajasthan will have to pay Rs. 250. SC/ ST/ PH candidates will have to pay the application fee of Rs. 150

Check age limit details: The minimum age required to apply is 18 years and the upper age limit to apply is 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

RPSC recruitment 2022: Here is how interested candidates can apply