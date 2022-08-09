RRB CBT Phase 1 Exam City Slip 2022 Released, Know How To Download

Railway Recruitment Board has activated the link for RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date on August 9, 2022. The link which has been activated is for Phase 1 exam. All those candidates who have got themselves registered and will be taking the exam, can check the exam city now. It has been uploaded on the official website of regional RRBs.

Candidates must be aware that the Phase 1 examination will be conducted between August 17 and August 25, 2022. Official notice which was released on August 5 mentioned that the admit card will be released 4 days prior to the exam. List of important dates and steps to check exam city are mentioned below.

RRB Group D CBT 1 Exam 2022: Check important dates here

RRB Group D Exam 2022 CBT 1 will be conducted between August 17 and August 25, 2022

RRB Group D CBT 1 Exam city slips have been released on August 9, 2022

Hall tickets will be released four days 4 prior to the commencement of exam

RRB Group D 2022: Follow these steps to check exam city and date

Step 1: Candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of RRBs.

Step 2: On the homepage, they should click on RRB Group D 2022 exam city and date link

Step 3: Then they should enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Post submitting, the exam city and date will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Candidates should check the exam city and date and download the page

Step 6: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRB CBT Phase 1 exam: Check notification highlights here

Official notification reads, “The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 09.08.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.”