RRB CBT Phase 1 Schedule Released, Check Exam City Slip & Admit Card Release Dates

RRB CBT Phase 1 exam schedule: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for the CBT Level I recruitment exam for 7th CPC matrix. The schedule has been released on official website on August 5, 2022. Concerned candidates can check the RRB CBT phase 1 schedule on the official website rrbcdg.gov.in. The schedule highlights that the computer-based test (CBT) for various posts of Level-1 exams will be conducted between August 17 and August 25, 2022. Candidates should know that the exam will be conducted in multiple phases.

Official notice mentions that to prevent candidates from travelling long distances, exam will be conducted at various centres. Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising 3 RRCs- East Central Railway, South Central Railway, and Western Railway.

It reads, "In order to restrict long distance travel of large number of candidates the CBT has been planned in multiple phases by grouping different RRCs. Hence, Phase-I will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Three RRCs namely RRCs: East Central Railway, South Central Railway and Western Railway."

RRB CBT Phase 1 notification highlights

Official notification reads, “The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 10:00 Hrs. on 09.08.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link.” Notification further reads, "Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. 7. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources."

RRB Group D CBT 1 Exam 2022: Check important dates