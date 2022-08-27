RRB Group D CBT Schedule Out, Check Exam Dates And Other Details Here

RRB Group D CBT dates: Railway Recruitment Board has released the schedule for RRB Group D exam. RRB Group D CBT Schedule has been released for the phase 3 exams. Concerned candidates can check the exam dates now. For more details, they can go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The schedule which has been released on August 26 mentions that the exams will be conducted between September 8 and September 19, 2022. Highlights of the schedule can be checked here.

RRB Group D CBT Recruitment: Check exam city slip details here

The schedule mentions that the exam city slip will be released on August 30, 2022. The link will be activated in the second half by 7 pm. The link for downloading the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 2 pm on September 1, 2022, on the official websites of all RRBs.

As part of handling the Covid-19 pandemic, the examination will be conducted in accordance with the prevailing conditions and government guidelines issued from time to time. There will be four (4) RRCs participating in Phase 3, namely East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), and Southern Railway (Chennai).

Official notification highlights

RRB official notification reads, "The link for viewing the Exam City & Date will be made live latest by 19:00 Hrs. on 30.08.2022 and link for downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live latest by 14:00 Hrs. on 01.09.2022 on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and Date intimation link." Notification further reads, "Aadhar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card. 6. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources."

Here is how to download RRB group D exam city slip