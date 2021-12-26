RRB Group D Exam 2021: Deadline To Modify Application Ends Today, Check Modification Link

RRB Group D Recruitment: Railway Recruitment Board is scheduled to deactivate the application modification link for RRB Group D Exam 2021 on December 26, 2021. The application modification link was activated on December 15 and will be closed on December 26, 2021. It allows uploading of photograph and/or signature and checking of application status. For modifying the details, candidates will have to visit the official website of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in. The steps to make modifications have been mentioned below

As per the previous official notice, candidates whose applications have been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/ or signature will be given one last time opportunity to upload the photograph and/ or signature afresh. Candidates can also check their application status (accepted/ rejected) by filling their application registration number and date of birth. The direct modification link has been attached below.

RRB Group D Exam 2021: Here is how to make modifications

Candidates will have to go to the official site of RRB Chandigarh on rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on RRB Group D Exam 2021 modification link

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the login details and click on submit

Post submitting the details, the application status will be available

If needed, candidates will have to upload the new photograph and/ or signature as per the guidelines

Post submitting, confirmation page will be opened up

Candidates can check the same, download and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to make changes

“Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites),” the RRB said.

Official notification highlights