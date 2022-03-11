RRB Group D, NTPC, Level 1 Exam Dates: Check Tentative Schedule Here

Quick links:
Image: PTI
RRB NTPC, Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a notification informing candidates about the examination date and recommended changes in RRB Group D Exam 2022 (RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) and NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2021-22 Posts (CEN 01/2019 (NTPC). The notice has been released on the regional websites of the RRB - rrbcdg.gov.in. According to the official notice, the RRB will conduct only a single stage of the exam for the selection of the candidates, and there will be no second stage of CBT. Notably, CBT Level-1 is scheduled to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards.
"RRC Wise CBT will be held for Level 1. Also, the maximum available capacity is recommended to be used to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process. The notice further stated that "It has been decided to follow revised methodology with special conditions for the conduct of CBT for Level-1 due to the elimination of 2nd stage CBT etc."
"This will involve the mobilization of additional infrastructure and logistics to conduct CBT for Level-1 with a significant increase in per shift requirement." Efforts will be made to have the exam conducting agency (ECA) on board to conduct the CBT for Level-1 as early as possible. Hence, CBT for Level-1 is planned to be held tentatively from July 2022 onwards, "it added.
