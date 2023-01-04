RRB Group D PET Admit Card Released: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Quick links:
The RB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test has been released on the official website of RRCs, and candidates can download the hall tickets by visiting the official site of regional RRCs. Last year, the computer-based test was held from August 17 to October 11, 2022, and the result was published on December 22, 2022. The PET examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023.
According to the official notice, the PET of candidates who remain absent on the scheduled day will be conducted on the last date of PET and that is January 21, 2023. In order to download the Railway RRB Group D Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to enter their username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,03,769 posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts in Indian Railways.
