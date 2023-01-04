RRB Group D PET Admit Card Released: Here's Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

The RB Group D PET Admit Card 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test has been released on the official website of RRCs, and candidates can download the hall tickets by visiting the official site of regional RRCs. Last year, the computer-based test was held from August 17 to October 11, 2022, and the result was published on December 22, 2022. The PET examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023.

According to the official notice, the PET of candidates who remain absent on the scheduled day will be conducted on the last date of PET and that is January 21, 2023. In order to download the Railway RRB Group D Admit Card 2022, candidates are required to enter their username/Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,03,769 posts of Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman, Level-I posts in Indian Railways.

Important Dates

Events Dates RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022-23 January 4, 2023 RRC Group D PET Exam Date 2022-23 January 12, 2023 onwards

RRB Group D PET Admit Card Out: Here's how to download the hall ticket

Step 1: To download the RRB Group D PET admit card, candidates must visit the official site of the RRC regional websites.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the RRB Group D PET Admit Card link.

Step 3: A new pdf file will open automatically, where candidates can obtain the link.

Step 4: Then, candidates are required to enter the login details and click on "submit."

Step 5: The admission card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the admission card and download the page.

Step 7: Make a hard copy of the document for future reference.

Direct Link

Here's direct link to download RRB Group D PET Admit Card

