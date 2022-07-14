Last Updated:

RRB Guwahati CBT 2 Schedule For Pay Level 2, 3 & 5 Released; Check Details Here

RRB Guwahati Recruitment: The RRB NTPC 2nd stage exam dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati. Check the full schedule here.

Written By
Amrit Burman
RRB Guwahati

Image: Shutterstock/Representative


RRB Guwahati Recruitment 2022: The RRB NTPC 2nd stage exam dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of RRB - rrbguwahati.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Stage 2 RRB NTPC exam for shortlisted candidates will be held in an online computer-based mode (CBT) from August 10 to 12, 2022 for pay levels 2, 3, and 5.

The exams for pay level 5 are on 10 August 2022; for pay level 2 on 11 August 2022; and for pay level 3 on 12 August 2022. The Board will release admit cards for the written examination online. The hall tickets will be available for download only four days before the commencement of the examination. The direct link to check for the exam city and date will also be published on the official website 10 days before the exam date. Earlier, the Board had scheduled the stage 2 exams from June 15 to June 17, 2022, but, due to major disruptions in communication caused by landslides and floods, the examination was postponed. 

RRB Guwahati Recruitment: Selection process

  • The selection of the candidates for the Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), and recruitment will be based on the merit of the candidates.

For the direct link to visit the official website of RRB Guwahati CLICK HERE

More information

  • Candidates should take note that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be performed at the exam centre before entry into the exam hall. 
  • It is strongly advised that candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card with them.
  • Candidates can regularly visit the official website of the RRB for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

READ | Online test for govt recruitment to non-gazetted posts likely by this year end: Jitendra Singh
READ | DRDO RAC recruitment: Vacancy open for 630 Scientist ‘B’ posts; Here's how to apply
READ | JIPMER recruitment: Vacancy open for 139 Nursing Officers & other Group B, C posts
READ | TNPSC Recruitment 2022: Group 4 admit card out, follow these steps to check hall tickets
COMMENT