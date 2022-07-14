RRB Guwahati CBT 2 Schedule For Pay Level 2, 3 & 5 Released; Check Details Here

RRB Guwahati Recruitment 2022: The RRB NTPC 2nd stage exam dates have been released by the Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati on its official website. All those candidates who are going to appear for the examination can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website of RRB - rrbguwahati.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the Stage 2 RRB NTPC exam for shortlisted candidates will be held in an online computer-based mode (CBT) from August 10 to 12, 2022 for pay levels 2, 3, and 5.

The exams for pay level 5 are on 10 August 2022; for pay level 2 on 11 August 2022; and for pay level 3 on 12 August 2022. The Board will release admit cards for the written examination online. The hall tickets will be available for download only four days before the commencement of the examination. The direct link to check for the exam city and date will also be published on the official website 10 days before the exam date. Earlier, the Board had scheduled the stage 2 exams from June 15 to June 17, 2022, but, due to major disruptions in communication caused by landslides and floods, the examination was postponed.

RRB Guwahati Recruitment: Selection process

The selection of the candidates for the Railway Recruitment Board, Guwahati will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), and recruitment will be based on the merit of the candidates.

Candidates should take note that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be performed at the exam centre before entry into the exam hall.

It is strongly advised that candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card with them.

Candidates can regularly visit the official website of the RRB for fresh updates and more information.

