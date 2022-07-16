RRB NTPC CBAT 2022 Date Announced, To Be Held On July 30; Check Key Details Here

The RRB NTPC CBAT date sheet has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards today, July 17, 2022. According to the schedule, the Computer Based Aptitude Test will be conducted on July 30, 2022. All those candidates who are going to appear in the examination can check the official notice on the official site of RRB at rrbajmer.gov.in.

The authorities will release the link to check the exam city and date for SC/ST category candidates on RRB websites by July 20, 2022. Candidates must take note that authorities will release the link to download the admit card four days prior to the commencement of the examination.

As per the notice, the shortlisted candidates for CBAT will be required to show the vision certificate in original in the same format as issued by the Board at the time of entry for CBAT, failing which they will not be permitted to appear for the CBAT. The notice has informed the candidates that they will have to go through aadhar-linked biometric authentication in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall.

According to the notice, "Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card." Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on computer-based tests (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates, "it added.



RRB NTPC Aptitude Test | Here’s How to Download RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Schedule

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice regarding scheduled date of CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBAT) Computer Based Skill Test.”

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Schedule will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RRB NTPC CBAT Exam Notice and take a printout of it for future needs.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative