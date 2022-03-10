RRB NTPC CBT 1 Revised Result To Be Out In April, CBT 2 In May; Here's Notification

RRB level 1 exam update: Ministry of Railways has announced its final decision related to RRB NTPC matter. To be noted that the result was released on January 2022 and unsatisfied candidates were seen protesting against the result. The railway then constituted a committee that went through all the grievances and objections raised by candidates. Post considering them Railways has decided the following things.

RRB NTPC: Highlights of Ministry’s decision about CBT 2

20 times unique candidates will be shortlisted with Pay Level wise for 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for CEN 01/2019 (NTPC). Railways has also mentioned that the candiadtes who have been qualified will continue to remain qualified. Railway will notify about the list of additional candidates getting shortlisted at each Pay Level.

RRB wise 2nd Stage CBT for each Pay Level with all candidates of one RRB accommodated in a single shift which should eliminate normalization. Wherever single shift is not possible because of capacity constraints or otherwise, percentile based normalization will be done.

RRB Level 1 exam highlights

Railway Ministry has announced that CEN RRC-01/2019 (Level-1) will be a single stage exam. There will be no second stage CBT.

RRC wise CBT will be held for Level-1. Also maximum available capacity is recommended to be used, to significantly reduce the number of shifts involved for each RRC and to speed up the examination process.

Official notification reads, "Percentile based normalization, which is simple and easy to understand, will be used wherever the number of shifts involved are more than one. Medical standards as prescribed in Indian Railway Medical Manual (IRMM) will be used for different posts of Level-1. Any available Income and Asset Certificate for candidates, who have applied under Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), will be considered as Valid."

RRB NTPC Recruitment: Check tentative schedule here