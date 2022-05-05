RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Cards 2022 Released, Here's How To Download Admit Card & More

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC CBT 2 admit cards for 2022 have been released today, May 5, 2022, on the official website. All those applicants who have applied for the exam will be able to download their admit cards by visiting the official website of RRB, rrbcdg.gov.in, once it is released. As per the exam schedule, the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held on May 9 and May 10. The exam is being held for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts.

In the second stage, the computer-based test will be held only for those candidates who will qualify for CBT 1. All the details, including date, information slip, exam city slip, date, shift, travel pass, and scorecard of CBT 2 have already been released by the Board. For the convenience of students, we have mentioned a step-by-step process to download the admit card.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card: Here's how to download the admit card

Step 1: To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in .

. Step 2: Candidates then need to log in using their registration number and date of birth.

Step 3: Then, candidates need to click on the "Submit" button.

Step 4: The admit card will automatically appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the document.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Passing criteria

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category need to score at least 40 per cent marks

Candidates belonging to the EWS category need to score a minimum of 40 per cent.

OBC (non-creamy layer) and SC candidates need at least 30 per cent marks.

ST candidates need 25 per cent marks.

For PwBD candidates, this may be relaxed by 2 per cent in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Card

Without the RRB NTPC Admit Card candidates will not be allowed to write the examination.

Note that RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam city slips have already been released.1 Through these slips, applicants can know about their exam venue, exam city, and other details.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website of RRB NTPC for fresh updates and more information.

