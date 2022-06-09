RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Cards Out For Level 2, 3 And 5 Exams, Here's Direct Link To Download

RRB NTPC admit card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for NTPC CBT 2 exam. The board will be conducting the NTPC CBT 2 exam for registered candidates who are seeking employment at pay levels 2, 3 and 5. The exams will be conducted between June 12 and June 17, 2022. Admit cards have now been released and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card direct link has also been attached.

For downloading the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should know that they will have to take printout of the admit card. It needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case a candidate fails to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, candidates are advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

RRB NTPC Exam Highlights

The exam for pay level 5 in Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for June 12. For level 2, the test will take place on June 13 and for level 3, it will be on June 14 in these cities.

CBT 2 in Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram will be conducted for pay level 5 on June 15, for level 2 on June 16 and for pay level 3 on June 17.

“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB ,” RRB had previously said.

Here is how to download RRB NTPC admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to key in their registration number, date of birth and submit

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the RRB NTPC admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Candidates can download it and take its printout

Here’s direct link to download RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card.