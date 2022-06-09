RRB NTPC CBT 2 Admit Cards Out For Level 2, 3 And 5 Exams, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
RRB NTPC admit card 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for NTPC CBT 2 exam. The board will be conducting the NTPC CBT 2 exam for registered candidates who are seeking employment at pay levels 2, 3 and 5. The exams will be conducted between June 12 and June 17, 2022. Admit cards have now been released and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit card direct link has also been attached.
For downloading the RRB NTPC CBT 2 admit cards, candidates need to log in with their registration number and date of birth. Candidates should know that they will have to take printout of the admit card. It needs to be carried to the exam hall. In case a candidate fails to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Along with hall tickets, candidates are advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.
“A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip. The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB ,” RRB had previously said.