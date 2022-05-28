RRB NTPC CBT-2 Detailed Schedule Released For Posts Of Pay Levels 2, 3, 5; Check Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam schedule for RRB NTPC CBT-2 for pay levels 2, 3 and 5. The RRB will conduct the 2nd level of Computer-Based Test from June 12 to June 17, 2022. The detailed schedule for the exam has been uploaded on the official websites of RRBs.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 Dates

The CBT-2 for RRBs Bhubaneswar, Bilaspur, Chandigarh, Gorakhpur, Mumbai, Muzaffarpur, Ranchi and Secunderabad is scheduled for Level 5 on June 12 and Level 2 on June 13 and Level 3 on June 14.

The CBT-2 for RRBs Ajmer, Bhopal, Chennai, Guwahati, Patna, Bengaluru, Jammu-Srinagar, Kolkata, Siliguri, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Malda and Thiruvananthapuram is scheduled for Level 5 on June 15, Level 2 on June 16 and Level 3 on June 17.

"A candidate appearing for CBT-2 for different levels and on different dates will have different e-call letter for each level/date. A candidate will be scheduled for all his exams in the same city, but the exam center may vary. Each candidate will have a common city intimation slip," the official notification reads.

RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam city and date intimation letter

The exams for a particular level will be scheduled in a single shift for the candidates belonging to one RRB . The LINK for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travelling Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites 10 days prior to the date of examination. RRB NTPC CBT-2 E-Call letters will be released 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in Exam City and date intimation link.

Aadhaar linked Biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to misguide candidates with fake promises of appointment for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on Computer Based Test (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates.