RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date Released; Admit Cards To Be Out From Feb 11

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Schedule: The examination date for the Non-Technical Popular Categories or RRB NTPC CBT 2 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held in a single phase for all levels, according to the official release on the website. Candidates must note that the examination will be held from February 15 to February 19, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for CBT 1 would be eligible to appear in the computer-based test, or CBT 2, which would be conducted for all regions from February 15, 2022, to February 19, 2022. The board would then issue the admit card four days prior to the examination.

Railway Recruitment 2022: Important points to remember

The Board will conduct separate 2nd Stage CBT with levels having different 7th CPC – which are Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, and a single CBT examination would be conducted for the same level of 7th CPC.

The Board would release the details, such as the examination venue, date, and travel authority for reserved category candidates on February 3, 2022.

The roll number of the candidates for CBT 2 would remain the same as that of CBT 1.

The admit card will be made available on regional websites four days before the examination. In other words, the admit card for the February 15 examination would be released on February 11, the February 16 exam admit card would be released on February 12, and so on.

Candidates appearing for different levels on different dates would have a different admit card for each level.

Regardless of the number of levels a candidate is appearing at, the Board would issue a common city intimation slip.

More details on RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam

Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill a total of 35280 posts in non-technical and popular categories. Only those candidates who have a graduation degree and a Class 12 passing degree are eligible to apply. More than 1 crore applications were received and a written examination was conducted across 7 phases. Candidates who have qualified for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 will now have to appear for the CBT 2 examination to proceed to the next level of recruitment. All the instructions and updates are now available on various regional websites. It is recommended that candidates visit the official website.

