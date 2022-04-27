RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Mock Test, City & Date Released, Here's How To Check

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Railway Recruitment Board, also known as RRB has activated the links for checking Score Card and City Slip, Mock Test & Help Desk for Level 4 & 6 of Computer Based Test (CBT-2) of Non Technical Popular Category (NTPC) posts on April 26, 2022. The links against the advertisement number CEN 01/2019 have been activated and can be checked on www.rrbcdg.gov.in. All those registered candidates who cleared the RRB NTPC CBT 1 can now check their RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date and City. In case o0f any issue, help desk can be contacted. To be noted that the RRB NTPC CBT will be conducted on 09 and 10 May 2022 2 for Pay Level-4 and 6. The exam date, city slip, and other details can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is how to check RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Date, City Slip & other details

Step 1: Registered candidates should go to the official website of RRB Region. For example - rrbbhopal.gov.in

Step 2: After landing on the homepage, they should go to ‘Click Here For CEN 01/2019’

Step 3: In the next step, visit ‘Click Here for Exam City Slip & Score Card link of NTPC CBT-2 Phase 1.’, ‘Click Here for Mock Test link of NTPC CBT-2.’ , ‘Click Here for Helpdesk link of NTPC CBT-2.’

Step 4: In the required fields, candidates will have to enter the required details like registration number and password

Step 5: Candidates will have to log in with their details and post logging in, the exam date and city will be displayed on screen

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Check important dates here

RRB NTPC CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022

The 1st stage of RRB NTPC Computer-based test was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021.

The result of CBT-1 was released on March 30 to April 1, 2022

Check direct links here