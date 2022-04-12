RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam Schedule Released For Pay Levels 4 And 6 Exams, Check Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Tuesday released the RRB NTPC CBT-2 date sheet for exams for pay level 4 and level 6. As per the schedule released by Railways, RRB NTPC CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 9 and 10, 2022. The schedule for pay levels 2,3 and 5 will be announced later. Candidates can check the detailed notice about the exam on the official websites of RRBs. The 1st stage of RRB NTPC Computer-based test was held in seven phases from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021. The result of CBT-1 was released on March 30 to April 1.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Schedule

RRB had on March 27 released important amendments regarding the CBT-2 and the selection of candidates. In reference to the RRB NTPC notification which was published on RRB's website on February 28, 2019, RRB has issued another notification. In the general instruction section, Railway Recruitment Board has said, "In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates." About the recruitment process, RRB said that the 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit. On the basis of the candidate's performance in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

Image: PTI/ Representative