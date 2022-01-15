RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam To Begin From Feb14; Check Exam Schedule & RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result Here

RRB NTPC Result: The Railway Recruitment Boards have released the RRB NTPC Result. All those candidates who took part in RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination can check their results by visiting the official website of regional RRBs. As per the latest notification issued by the examination, the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) exam for the candidates who got shortlisted in CBT-1 is tentatively scheduled to be held from February 14–18, 2022.

However, the Railway Recruitment Boards have said that the dates for CBT-2 are tentative and have asked candidates to check their examination city on rrbcdg.gov.in. The information related to the examination city will be shared 10 days before the date of the examination, and the candidates will receive an e-call letter 4 days before the 2nd CBT date.

Event Date RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam on February 14 to 18, 2022 (Tentatively)

RRB Official Notice

According to an official notice issued by the RRB, it read, "The candidature of all the qualified candidates for 2nd Stage CBT is purely provisional and is liable to be canceled, at any stage of recruitment or thereafter, in case of any inconsistency/deficiency in the data furnished or any malpractice on the part of the candidates coming to the notice of the RRB." It may be noted that merely calling a candidate for 2nd Stage CBT does not entitle him/her in any way to an appointment in the Railways. "

The results for the RRB CBT 1 were released in PDF format on January 14, 2022. Candidates who haven't checked their scorecards and their qualifying status can do so by logging in to their portal using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates can also follow the below-given steps to check the RRB NTPC Result.

RRB NTPC Result Released: Here's how to download

Step 1: To check the RRB NTPC result candidates need to visit the concerned regional website of RRB

Step 2: Then, on the homepage of the website click on the link for "RRB NTPC Result 2021" available on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF page or a login page will open.

Step 4: Check the result and download the page.

Image: PTI, Representative