RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 For Levels 2, 5; Here's Direct Link To Check

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the result of RRB NTPC CBT 2 for second and fifth level on July 18, 2022. The result for both the levels can be checked on the websites of RRB Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. All those registered candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download RRB NTPC 2 Result now. It has been uploaded on the regional RRB websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates do not have to feed in any credentials to check the result.RRB has also announced decisive cut-off marks of these levels.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Check the list of important dates here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Level 5 exam commenced on June 12, 2022

Deadline to apply ended on June 15, 2022

RRB NTPC CBT 2 for Level 2 commenced on June 13, 2022

The exams concluded on June 16, 2022

The answer key for the same was published on June 22, 2022

Candidates were given an option of raising objections till June 27, 2022

Follow these steps to download RRB NTPC CBT Result 2022

Step1: Go to rrbcdg.gov.in or official website of RRB Zone. For example Ahemdabad - rrbahmedabad.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘Result of CBT2: Short-listed candidates for CBTST Level 5 and Level 2, Cut off Marks for CBTST Level 5 and Level 2 ’

Step 3: Download RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result and RRB NTPC CBT Level 5 Result

Step 4: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates

Step 5: If required, take its printout

Click here to check the result online

Candidates who have their names in the result PDF have passed the written exam. In the next step, they will be required to appear Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language as either English/Hindi in the official website of respective RRBs. if the candidate has not chosen the language within the stipulated time, the default typing language will be English.