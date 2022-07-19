RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022 For Levels 2, 5; Here's Direct Link To Check

Quick links:
Image: PTI
RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2022: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the result of RRB NTPC CBT 2 for second and fifth level on July 18, 2022. The result for both the levels can be checked on the websites of RRB Bilaspur, Secunderabad, Bhubneshwar, Bhopal, Ajmer, Muzaffarpur, Patna, Mumbai, Jammu, Bangalore, Ranchi, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. All those registered candidates who appeared in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam can download RRB NTPC 2 Result now. It has been uploaded on the regional RRB websites and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. Candidates do not have to feed in any credentials to check the result.RRB has also announced decisive cut-off marks of these levels.
Candidates who have their names in the result PDF have passed the written exam. In the next step, they will be required to appear Computer Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Shortlisted candidates for CBTST should exercise their option for Typing Language as either English/Hindi in the official website of respective RRBs. if the candidate has not chosen the language within the stipulated time, the default typing language will be English.