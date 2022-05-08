RRB NTPC CBT 2 To Begin On May 9, Check Exam Day Guidelines & Travel Arrangements Here

RRB NTPC exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be conducting the NTPC CBT 2 exam on May 9 and May 10, 2022. Registered candidates will be taking the RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) which is conducted for Pay Level 6 and 4 Graduate posts. RRB NTPC hall ticket has been released on the official website and those who have not downloaded it yet can check it by following the steps mentioned below. The exam day instructions can be checked here.

RRB NTPC CBT 2: Instructions to be followed

Registered candidates should make sure to carry printout of hall tickets to the exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take the exam

Candidates should go through the exam venue, exam city, and other details here

Candidates will have to reach the exam centre at least one an hour before the commencement of exams

Along with admit card, candidates should carry a valid ID proof with them

Railways announces special trains for students appearing in RRB NTPC CBT-2 exam 2022

As many candidates of RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) are raising the issue of their exam centres being far away from their home towns, Indian Railways has decided to run more than 65 special trains across the country. Most of these train services will run on May 8 in order to help the candidates reach their exam centres in the morning and will also transport them back home after their exams are over. The aspirants would have to pay fares for these special train services and no concessions will be given, the officials announced.

Several special trains will run between Gaya-Bhilai, Jabalpur-Nanded, Samastipur-Kanpur, Sealdah-Guwahati, Agartala-Darbhanga, Darbhanga-Muzzafarpur, Agra Cantt-Patna, Secunderabad to Ernakulam, Narsapur – Secunderabad, Vijayawada – Nagarsol, Jabalpur – Nizamuddin, Prayagraj to Anandvihar, Delhi – Jammu Tawi, Jaipur – Amritsar, Veraval – Bandra, Jaipur – Indore, Kakinada to Kurnool, Kakinada to Mysore, Kadapa – Rajamundry, Kurnool – Mysore.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 hall tickets: Follow these steps to download admit cards