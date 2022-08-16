RRB NTPC Exam: Skill Test Re-exam Date Out, Admit Card Soon; Check Official Notice

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
The date sheet for the re-examination of the skill test for RRB NTPC 2022 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards. The re-exam is being held for the first shift computer-based typing skill test that was conducted on August 12, which was later cancelled due to technical reasons. As per the schedule, the re-examination will be held on 27 August 2022, for those candidates who appeared in the first shift computer-based typing skill test.
Through this recruitment drive, over 10,000 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways will be filled.
The direct link to check the exam city and date and download the travelling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available to the candidates on the official website by 19 August 2022. As per the official information, the hall tickets will be released at least 4 days before the commencement of the examination. Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit card by visiting the official website of the regional RRBs.