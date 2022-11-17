RRB NTPC Final Result Dates Released For Levels 5, 4, 3 And 2; Check Full Schedule Here

The schedule for various activities related to RRB NTPC (CEN-1/2019) has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Thursday. Candidates can download the schedule by visiting the official or regional website of the RRB. The NTPC final result for pay level 5 will be released by the third week of November 2022. According to the schedule, the document verification and medical examination will be conducted on the 2nd week of December, and enrolment by RRBs will be from the 3rd week of January 2023 onward.

It is to be noted that the RRB NTPC level 4 final result will be released in the second week of January 2023 and the RRB NTPC level 3 final result will be declared in the fourth week of January. For level 2, results will be out tentatively in the first week of February.

"Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process. Please do not be misled by unauthenticated sources. Beware of touts who try to mislead candidates with fake promises of appointments for jobs on illegal consideration. RRB selections are based on computer-based testing (CBT) and recruitment is based only on the merit of the candidates," RRB said in the notification.

RRB NTPC Final Result Schedule

Level Results of final stage Document Verification & Medical Examination 6 Declared on 07.09.2022 2nd week of Nov. 2022 onwards 5 3rd week of Nov, 2022 onwards 2nd week of Dec. 2022 onward 4 2nd week of Jan, 2023 1st week of Feb. 2023. 3 4th week of Jan, 2023 onwards. 2nd week of Feb. 2023 onwards 2 2nd week of Feb, 2023 onwards 4th week of Feb. 2023 onwards

