RRB NTPC, Group D Results 2019: Railway Grievance Committee To Submit Report On March 4

RRB NTPC Recruitment 2022: The Indian Railways has formed a Railway Grievance committee to address candidates' concerns about the RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 and the RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam. The newly formed Committee is looking into the concerns raised by candidates with regard to the results of the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of Centralized Employment Notification CEN 01/2019 of Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) issued by Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on January 14 and 15, 2022. The committee will submit the report to the central government on March 4, 2022.

RRB NTPC Group D result: Railway Grievance committee to submit report on March 4, 2022

The government had allowed three weeks for the students, up to February 16, to submit their concerns to the High Power Committee. The Committee has been directed to submit the concerns by March 4, 2022. As per various media reports, the Railway Grievance Committee has received a large number of requests and concerns on their web programme—iroams.com/outreach and through email—rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. Moreover, camps were also conducted across different areas of the state by the Railway Recruitment Boards, which included personal interaction, email, and paper submissions. The last date to submit objections was February 16, 2022. Notable issues raised by candidates will be taken up by the Committee

It is pertinent to mention here that the major concern expressed by the candidates is that the Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 lakh roll numbers instead of 7 lakh candidates, which means the candidates might have been shortlisted for both graduate and undergraduate posts. This, however, reduces the chances of selection of other candidates. As many as 1.25 crore candidates applied and appeared for the examination, and more than 7 lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) Railways released vacancies for a total of 35281 posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories in various zones and production units.

Image: PTI