RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Date Out; Check Full Schedule Here

RRB NTPC Level 6: The examination schedule of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for the 2019 Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Level 6 & 4 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on June 27. Eligible and interested candidates can check the exam schedule by visiting the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in. As per the official notice, the CBAT for shortlisted candidates of Pay Levels 6 & 4 in CBT-2 is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 30, 2022.

According to the official notice, "Shortlisted candidates for CBAT should produce the Vision Certificate in original in the prescribed format (Annexure Vl of CEN 01/2019) at the time of entry for CBAI, failing which they will not be permitted to appear in the CBAT."

The RRB NTPC CBT 2 for level 6 was held on May 9 and the result was released on June 7. Provisionally qualified candidates will appear for the Aptitude Test on July 30. A total of 2966 candidates have been declared qualified. Through this recruitment drive a total of 35,208 posts which include positions like Clerk, Time Keeper, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Typist, Commercial Apprentice, and Station Master will be filled in the organization.

Here’s How to Download the RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Schedule

Step 1: To download the RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Schedule, candidates are required to visit the official website: rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Notice regarding Schedule of CEN-01/2019 (NTPC CBAT) Pay Level 6 & 4 Computer Based Skill Test."

Step 3: Automatically, a new PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: The RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the RRB NTPC Level 6 CBAT Exam Notice for future reference.

CBAT RRB NTPC Level 6 & 4 Exam Schedule

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative