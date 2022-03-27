RRB NTPC Notification Revised, Check Important Amendments Regarding CBT 2, Selection

RRB NTPC Amendments: In reference with the RRB NTPC notification which was published on RRB's website on February 28, 2019, RRB has issued another notification. In general instruction section, Railway Recruitment Board has said, "In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates."

Here is the direct link to view official notification

About the recruitment process, RRB said that the 1st Stage CBT is of screening nature and the standard of questions for the CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. The normalized score of 1st Stage CBT shall be used for short listing of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT as per their merit. On the basis of candiate's performance in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBAT/TST (as applicable), candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for Document Verification as per their merit and options.

How will RRB Shortlist for various stages

RRB is supposed to do shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT at the rate of 20 times the vacancies. However, it has been clearly mentioned in the notice that it may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration. The short listing for 2nd Stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage CBT. The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT.

Changes made in reservation

The candidates applying against the vacancies reserved for EWS will have to produce valid Income and Asset Certificate issued by competent authority as per Annexure-III given at page 39 on the date of Document Verification. RRB notifies, "Any such Certificate issued even after date of notification in 2019 will also be considered as Valid." In case of non-compliance to these stipulations, their claim for reserved status under EWS will not be entertained and the candidature / application of such candidates, if fulfilling all the eligibility conditions for General (UR) category, will be considered under General (UR) vacancies only.