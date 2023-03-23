RRB NTPC Result 2019 Declared For Chandigarh Region, Here's List Of Qualified Candidates

Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC Result 2019 Level 5 for the Chandigarh region on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam for RRB CEN – 01/2019 can check for their names in the result PDF available on the website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

"Based on their performance in CBTs (1&2) and CBTST (For Category 4 & 5) followed by document verification and medical examination, the candidates with the following roll numbers, arranged in ascending order (not in order of merit), have been provisionally empanelled for appointment in the following categories in Level-5," the official notice reads.

How to check RRB NTPC Result 2019

To check the results, candidates should follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on RRB NTPC Result 2019 link that reads 'CEN-01/2019 (NTPC) : LEVEL-5 RESULT (Part Panel-1)

Part Panel-1 for NTPC pay level-5 posts category nos. 3,4,5 & 6' flashing on the home page under the notice board section.

A new PDF file will open which will have the names of the qualified candidates

Check your names and download the PDF file.

Direct link to check RRB NTPC Result 2019

"Further action for appointment will be taken by the Northern Railway after verification of eligibility conditions and original testimonials as per CEN No.01/2019(NTPC). Candidates shall be informed accordingly by the office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Northern Railway, Baroda House, New Delhi, for the above. The remaining vacancies arising due to Medical Unfit/ Level Out/ Absenteeism/ Rejected cases will be filled up after calling eligible additional candidates for Documents Verification (3rd Round). The appointment of any candidate found using unfair means to get selected shall be cancelled summarily and action will be taken as per law," the official notice reads.