RRB NTPC Result 2022 For Skill Test Out; Here's Direct Link

The RRB NTPC Result 2022 for the computer-based typing skill test has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board today November 10, 2022. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by visiting the official site of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in. Candidates can also check their results by visiting the websites of all regional RRBs.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held on August 12, but later it got postponed, and the computer-based typing skill test was conducted on August 27, 2022, at various exam centres across the nation. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to check RRB NTPC Skill Test Results.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of more than 10000 posts of Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways will be filled.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: Here's how to check RRB NTPC Skill Test Results

Step 1: To check the computer-based RRB NTPC Result 2022, candidates must visit the official site of the RRB regional websites.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on "RRB NTPC Result 2022."

Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.

Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The RRB NTPC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the document for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check RRB NTPC Skill test Results 2022 - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative