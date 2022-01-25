RRB NTPC Result: Thousands Of Bihar Candidates Protest At Stations, Several Trains Delayed

Thousands of students of Bihar are protesting against the rigging in the RRB NTPC examination. The students are gathering around the railway stations in Patna and other cities of Bihar, hence affecting the railway services. The students protested at Rajendra Nagar railway station in Patna on Monday evening. In order to control the situation, police forces were deployed at Rajendra Nagar Railway station. The students were sitting on the track for over 6 hours. This comes in line with Railway releasing the RRB CBT-1 result. Students are raising allegations that Railay said that shortlisting will be done at the rate of 20 times of vacancies. However, students are saying that Railway passed students at the rate of 4 times of vacancies.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) was scheduled to release the category-wise result in CBT 2. However, it has been released in the CBT 1 result itself. A user tweeted, "You said you will pass 20 time candidate but in reality you passed only 4 time candidate, if this isn't a scam then what is this."

RRB NTPC issue: Railway Ministry issues clarification

Railway Ministry had given clarification regarding this recruitment. The clarification given by the Ministry of Railways said that it was nowhere mentioned that seven lakh different candidates would be selected for the second stage Computer Based Examination (CBT 2). RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2022 second stage consists of a computer-based test (CBT) of five different levels and in which a candidate can be selected for more than one level according to eligibility, merit and choice, the statement said. So in the list of seven lakh roll numbers, some names will appear in more than one list.

Railway in the original notification mentioned that RRB wise shortlisting of candidates for 2nd Stage CBT shall be done at the rate of 20 times the vacancies. However, the railway also mentioned that the rate may be increased or decreased as per the requirement of the Railway Administration. Railway mentioned that the shortlisting for 2nd Stage CBT will be based on the merit of the candidates in 1st Stage CBT.

Railway also mentioned, "The shortlisting for Skill Tests such as Computer-based Aptitude Test and Typing Skill Test shall be

to the extent of 8 times the vacancies (may increase or decrease as per the requirement of Railway Administration) based on the merit of the candidates in 2nd Stage CBT."

RRB NTPC protest: Railway route diverted

Due to the uproar by the protesting candidates, the railways had to divert the routes of many trains. The Vikramshila Express from Bhagalpur to New Delhi went via Kiul Junction in Bihar and then was diverted towards Anand Vihar. Bhagalpur Intercity and Koshi Express trains remained standing at Patna Junction for two hours.

RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam date released; admit cards to be out from Feb 11

The examination date for the Non-Technical Popular Categories or RRB NTPC CBT 2 has been released by the Railway Recruitment Board. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 exam will be held in a single phase for all levels, according to the official release on the website. Candidates must note that the examination will be held from February 15 to February 19, 2022. Candidates who have qualified for CBT 1 would be eligible to appear in the computer-based test, or CBT 2, which would be conducted for all regions from February 15, 2022, to February 19, 2022. The board would then issue the admit card four days prior to the examination.