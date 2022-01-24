RRB Railway Group D Exam Date Announced; Board Issues Important Notice

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released an important notification informing the students about the RRB Group D Examination dates for various posts in the Level 1st to 7th CPC Matrix. The RRB has informed that the board has made a few amendments to the examination. A First Stage CBT (CBT 1) will be conducted in multiple phases from 23.02.2022. While the syllabus and distribution of questions for CBT 1 will remain the same as mentioned under Para 14.1 of "Recruitment Process" of CEN,

Exam schedule for CBT 1 information on CBT 2

In view of a large number of applications received, the railways have decided to Conduct Two-Stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) in terms of Para 3 of the Important Instructions: Examination Process (page 3) ", Para 1.9 of "General CEN. Instructions" (page 4,5) and Para 14.1 of "Recruitment Process" (page 18,19) of CEN. Details of the "Two-stage Computer-Based Tests" are as under: (A) The first stage of CBT (CBT 1) will begin on February 23, 2022, in accordance with Paragraph 14.1 of the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines are issued from time to time in view of handling the COVID-19 pandemic. The syllabus and distribution of questions for CBT 1 will remain the same. same as mentioned under Para 14.1 of the "Recruitment Process" of CEN. (B) CBT for the Second Stage (CBT 2), read the official notice

Here's the official notice issued by the Railway Recruitment Board - Click here

RRB Group D Recruitment: Admit Card | Marks Calculation

The Railway Recruitment Board is likely to release the admit card for CBT 1 four days before the exam, i.e., on February 20, 2022.

The Board has also released the formula for the calculation of normalised marks for multi-session papers. Due to the different difficulty levels in the exam, the scores of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of the formula given in the official notification.

RRB Group DV and Candidate Selection

As per the new amendments, based on the performance of candidates in CBT 2 and subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification (DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies (i.e., in the ratio of 1:1). Earlier, it was 1.05 times.