RRB Recruitment: Over 2.65 Lac Posts Lying Vacant In Indian Railways, Says Min Vaishnaw

RRB Recruitment 2022: The Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, informed the Rajya Sabha that 2,65,547 posts are lying vacant across departments, which include 2,177 gazetted posts and 2,63,370 non-gazetted posts in Indian Railways. The Minister also informed that at Central Railway, "the vacancy for gazetted is 56 and for non-gazetted is 27,177. On the East Coast Railway, there are 87 vacancies for gazetted positions and 8,447 for ungazetted positions. On East Central Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 170 and for non-gazetted is 15,268. On Eastern Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 195 and for non-gazetted is 28,204", he added.

Vaishnaw informed the upper house of Parliament that in the metro railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 22 and for non-gazetted is 8,056. He went on to say that the North Central Railway has 141 vacancies for gazetted positions and 9,364 for non-gazetted positions. On the North Eastern Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 62 and for non-gazetted is 14,231. On the Northeast Frontier Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 112 and for non-gazetted is 15,677. On the Northern Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 115 and for non-gazetted is 37,436. On the North Western Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 100 and for non-gazetted is 15,049. On South Central Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 43 and for non-gazetted is 16,741, he said.

On the South East Central Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 88 and for non-gazetted is 9,422. On the South Eastern Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 137 and for non-gazetted is 16,847. At Southern Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 161 and for non-gazetted is 9,500, while at South Western Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 65 and for non-gazetted is 6,525. At West Central Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 59 and for non-gazetted is 11,073. On Western Railway, the vacancy for gazetted is 172 and for non-gazetted is 26,227, Vaishnaw added. He further explained that in other units, the vacancy for gazetted is 507 and for non-gazetted is 12,760.

Image: PTI/ ANI