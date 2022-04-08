RRB To Conduct Single CBT For RRC Level-1 Posts, Notifies Major Changes; Check Here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has made major changes in the RRC Level 1 CEN 01/2019 Recruitment process. As per the latest amendment made by RRB dated April 7, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) will conduct only one stage of Computer-Based Test (CBT) for level 1 posts under CEN 01/2019. Earlier, the board had made changes in the recruitment process on January 24, 2022, and notified that Railways have decided to conduct Two-Stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). However, the railways have now cancelled the previous amendments.

"CORRIGENDUM & AMENDMENTS NO. - 3 (published on 24.01.2022) IS CANCELLED and therefore, all amendments mentioned therein stands withdrawn. There will be only Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) exam for CEN RRC-01/2019," the latest notification reads.

Moreover, RRB has cancelled two other amendments as well. These two include corrigendum and amendments no. 1 and 2 dated March 15, 2019, and March 27, 2019, respectively. "With reference to the Detailed Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. RRC-01/2019 published on 23.02.2019 and opening of online registration of applicants through the websites of RRBs on 12.03.2019 and “Corrigendum & Amendments No.-1 & No.-2” and “Notice on Exam Schedule for CBT” published on 15.03.2019, 27.03.2019 and on 08.12.2021 respectively, through the websites of RRBs, following changes are made through this Corrigendum and Amendment No.-3," the official notification reads.

RRB Level 1 Recruitment 2019: Other amendments

RRB has also notified that the number of candidates who will be called for document verification will be equal to the number of notified vacancies. "Based on the performance of candidates in CBT subject to their qualifying in PET, the number of candidates to be called for Document Verification(DV) shall henceforth be equal to the number of notified vacancies (i.e. in the ratio of 1:1)," the notification reads.

In case of shortfall in empanelment of candidates or other exigencies, RRB/RRC reserves the right to utilize the candidates down the merit list if required, as per the merit and option of the candidates. This however will not confer any vested right on such candidates to be considered for appointment.

Normalisation of Scores

"In CBT, the examination may have to be conducted in multiple sessions (shifts). For these multisession papers, the percentile score based normalization method will be used. In case of two or more candidates securing same percentile score, the existing criteria prescribed in Para 14.3 (Document Verification and Empanelling of Candidates) of detailed CEN RRC-01/2019 for deciding merit position as in case of same marks to be used. Though Railway Administration reserves the right to modify the formula/adopt different formula based on technical considerations," the notification reads.