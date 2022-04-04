RRC Railway Recruitment: Eastern Railway To Fill Around 3000 Apprentice Posts

RRC Railway Recruitment: Eastern Railway Recruitment Cell has announced through a notification that it will be inviting applications for around 3000 Apprentices post. The selected candidates will be posted under various trades in Howrah, Malda, Asansol, Kanchrapara, Liluah, Jamalpur, and a few other units. The eligibility criteria, age limit, application steps, and other details elated to recruitment can be checked here. For more details, one can go to the official website rrcer.com.

Railway recruitment: Check important dates here

The notification has been published on the official website on March 29, 2022

The application link will be activated on April 11, 2022

The application link will be closed on May 10, 2022

Eastern Railway Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

Age Limit: Minimum required age to apply is 15 years. The upper age limit is 24 years of age. Upper age limit is relaxable by 05 years in case of SC/ST candidates, 3 years in case of OBC NCL candidates, and 10 years for Persons with benchmark disabilities.

Candidate must be a 10th class passed with minimum 50% marks. Candidates must possess National Trade Certificate as mentioned in notification Application fee: Candidates belonging to General/ OBC background will have to pay application fee of Rs. 100. Candidates from SC/ST/PWBD backgrounds and also women candidates will not be charged with any fee

In Howrah Division there are 267 posts

In Liluah workshop there are 249 posts

In Sealdah division there are 117 posts

In Kanchrapara workshop there are 76 posts

In Malda division there are 57 posts

In Asansol division there are 167 posts

In Jamalpur division there are 268 vacancies

Details of other divisions can be checked on the official website

